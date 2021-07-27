2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Pretty Little Liars Reboot Finds Its Latest Liar in Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison is stepping into a new role for HBO Max's reboot of Pretty Little Liars. Here's what we know about her new part...

We'd be lying if we said we weren't excited about this casting news.

On Tuesday, July 27, HBO Max announced an addition to the growing cast list for their reboot of Pretty Little Liars. And it's safe to say you'll recognize this actress as she's been in everything from The Wizards of Waverly Place to The Fosters to Just Go with It. We're, of course, talking about the one and only Bailee Madison.

Per the announcement, the 21-year-old actress has joined the rebooted series, now called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, as one of the starring Liars. Her character, named Imogen, is "a true survivor," according to HBO Max.

The streaming service further teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

Bailee joins previously announced stars Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco. On her new role, Bailee wrote on Instagram, "Who's reAdy? I may be a little liar.. but this secret is one I can't keep any longer… over the moon. beyond excited. and so grateful. Thank YOU @writerras @lindsaycbring @davidrapaport - I'm so humbled to be a part of this PLL world that you are creAting!!"

And it's not just the cast that is different in this reimagining. The latest PLL saga will take place in a town called Millwood, not Rosewood.

However, as the streaming service promised, this brand new town exists within the same universe as the OG PLL. Unfortunately, this means Ravenswood is still a thing. No shade to the first spinoff, but we just missed Tyler Blackburn on PLL during that time.

So, what can we expect from the new series? "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart," HBO Max's description explained. "Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars–find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago… as well as their own."

Color us intrigued!

While we wait for more updates about the reboot, find other PLL related news here.

