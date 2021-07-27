Paris Hilton Denies She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

Paris Hilton confirmed that she's the only heiress in her life.
After more than two decades in the spotlight, the "Love is Blind" singer is used to unfounded rumors circulating about her personal life. This time, however, when a report claimed she and fiancé Carter Reum were expecting a baby, she addressed it head-on.
On a July 27 installment of her podcast, This is Paris, she denied being pregnant with her first little one.
"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts," Paris said. "All my iPhones are blowing up. All 5 of them. Everyone wishing me 'congratulations' and 'so happy for me' and yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years. So yes, thank you everyone for all the messages."
The former reality television star proceeded to joke that she's pregnant with triplets, remarking, "I really appreciate it and I am so excited for motherhood."
Paris then stopped herself, continuing, "Actually I'm just kidding. I'm not pregnant. Not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now. I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. Definitely waiting for that part."
Paris said she didn't know how the rumor started, and suggested jokingly that wearing a push-up bra may have led people to assume she's expecting.
"People always make up rumors, I'm very used to it being in the industry as long as I have," she explained, before assuring her podcast listeners that she "can't wait to have children," but not for at least another year.
When the time comes, Paris said she "can't wait" to have a girl named London. "That's always been my dream since I was a little girl," she admitted, while keeping a potential baby boy name a secret.
Toward the end of her 10-minute podcast episode, Paris said she was "sick" of "people making up things." She then analyzed photos taken of her and Carter that she believes sparked the speculation.
"Whatever I was wearing the push-up bras," she said. "I'm looking at the photos now. It could look like those [her chest] were because of a pregnancy, but nope. My dress was very flowy, and I don't know. People just like to make up stories."
Even though Paris isn't pregnant now, she said her fans will be the first to know when there's news to share. The star finished by quipping: "The only thing in the oven at this moment is my 'sliving lasagna.'"
