Kenya Moore's Amazon Summer Fashions Are "Gone with the Wind Fabulous"

Kenya Moore always serves up premium looks and shade on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Recently, she brought some "drama" to an Amazon Live broadcast, and by "drama," I am referring to an over-the-top, scene-stealing swimsuit coverup. She also delivered some shade, and by that I mean sunglasses. The Bravolebrity shared her Amazon must-haves for a summer vacation and her picks did not disappoint. They were all on trend and under the budget.

Kenya shared, "I'm so excited because I love Amazon. So many people don't know my little trade secrets. You look at celebrities and you see them on TV. You see that they have all of these beautiful clothes and they have all of these gorgeous shoes and everything that you can imagine and you're like 'How can they afford all of that?' Well, the little unknown secret is that we use Amazon religiously. Well, I know I do."

The Twirl queen elaborated, "If I'm going on a trip, if I'm just going out with the girls, or on a date, or whatever, I turn to Amazon, especially when I want to get it fast. Amazon Prime is a girl's best friend. I know you know that should be your best friend, not diamonds, Amazon Prime." Ain't that the truth.

"I love to shop for all of my fashions on Amazon. I made some special Hot Girl Summer picks for you," Kenya shared, adding, "Today, we're just focusing on beach. We're focusing on summertime. You can go to the pool in these outfits. You can lounge around your home. You can go out to a dinner. You can just enjoy your summer. This is a Hot Girl Summer, OK?" You don't have to tell us twice.

"What I love the most about all these fashions is that they're so affordable. You don't have to break the bank," Kenya said. Keep on scrolling to see her picks that are all "Gone With the Wind Fabulous."