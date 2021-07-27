2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Matt Damon Recalls His Texts to Ben Affleck During Jennifer Lopez Romance

Matt Damon may have the inside scoop to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's hot summer romance. The Good Will Hunting star shared exactly what he texts his BFF.

Watch: Matt Damon Talks Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion

Like so many of us, Matt Damon is caught up in the whirlwind romance of Bennifer 3.0. There's just one difference: He's able to text BFF Ben Affleck about it.

"Well, I mean, it's real-life stuff," Matt told People about his texts with Ben. "We each got a whole mess of kids. We text pretty much about everything. There's so much in the press about him that normally I'm just fact checking things I read. 'Did this happen?' He's like, 'No that didn't happen.'"

The most recent wave of headlines featuring Ben were about his French yacht outing with Jennifer Lopez for her 52nd birthday. During the celebrations, the duo recreated a moment from her music video from nearly 20 years ago, when they were first together, with Ben touching bikini-clad Jen's butt in the "Jenny From the Block" clip.

"All the pictures that have come out are the same ones that you see," Matt continued. "I don't know anything you don't know."

photos
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Winning Friendship

But he did comment on the reconciled couple: "I'm just so happy for him," he told Extra. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm so glad for both of them."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

As for where Jen and Ben are off to next as their European summer continues, an insider told E! News that after St. Tropez, their next destination is the Amalfi Coast.

Strangely enough, Jen's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was relaxing in St. Tropez the same time as the new couple. But another source, who's close to the "Let's Get Loud" singer, shared: "She knew A-Rod was around, but he's the last thing on her mind and she could care less what he does."

That's right, Jen "only has eyes" for Ben, the second insider continued, and has "moved on and is not looking back." After her split with A-Rod, Jen is "relieved that she is out of that relationship and done with him for good."

