2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

90210’s Trevor Donovan Defends Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty Against “Too Old” Claim

In response to an article that listed Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty as being “too old to play a teen,” 90210 star Trevor Donovan defended older actors playing younger characters.

By Kisha Forde Jul 27, 2021 6:49 PMTags
Gossip Girl90210Celebrities
Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Trevor Donovan's 90210 days may have come to an end, but that won't stop the actor from defending his peers who still roam the halls of TV high school.

After an article described a list of actors as "WAY too old to play teens," the 40-year-old star took to Twitter to issue a response. While Trevor was not named in the story, other actors including Thomas Doherty, who is 26 and currently stars in HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl and actress Stacey Dash (who was 28 when she starred in Clueless) were. 

"Age is just a number, get over it," Trevor tweeted in response to the article on July 27. "Some people look younger and age slower than others. Stop promoting Ageism!"

Trevor was 28 years old when he snagged the role of high school student Teddy Montgomery for The CW reboot of 90210, playing the character from 2009 until the show's end in 2013. 

photos
Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?

And followers appeared to agree with his post, with one, writing, "True. You sure look younger than your age. You were great as Teddy Montgomery & look at the age difference there. People are too judgmental. Thank you for speaking up on topics like this."

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Walking into a Beehive

2

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

3
Update!

Norwegian Women's Handball Team Fined for Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

Added another, tweeting, "Watching movies and tv shows frequently involves the suspension of reality, this is no different. It's always been done in Hollywood, so silly to point it out now." Tweeted a third, "You don't see a movie and analyze who should and should not play a part because of their age. Let it go, I would never guessed how old you were playing Teddy."

Something tells us Trevor couldn't agree more.

Trending Stories

1

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

2

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Walking into a Beehive

3

Sex and the City Kids Are All Grown Up in Must-See Reboot Pics

4
Update!

Norwegian Women's Handball Team Fined for Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

5

See Francesca Farago Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Latest News

Meet Next Bachelorette Michelle Young's Potential Suitors

The Best Brands for Hybrid Workwear Staples

What Matt Damon Texts Ben Affleck Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Trevor Donovan Defends Actors Against "Too Old to Play Teens" Claim

AHS: Double Feature Teaser Has Some Aliens For You

Exclusive

Hear Ben Higgins' Prediction for Katie's Bachelorette Fate

Lady Gaga Fans Are Convinced This Olympic Athlete Is Her Twin