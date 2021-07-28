Watch Vishal Surprise Richa With a Dangerous "Gator Date" on Family Karma

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline

See ya gator!

In a sneak peek at tonight's Family Karma season two finale, airing July 28, Vishal plans the ultimate surprise date for girlfriend Richa...well, at least he thinks he did. After first meeting Bigfoot, Vishal introduces Richa to "Gator Boy" Chris and let's just say his name is a big hint at what Vishal had in store.

"This is my super week with Richa and it's full of surprises," the Underwear Dance Party founder teases. "You should be very excited, or very concerned. [We're] swimming with alligators."

Richa is about to say "later, gator" to the not-so-romantic date, but Vishal quickly starts fan-boying over their instructor. "I'm a little starstruck by seeing Gator Boy Chris," Vishal gushes. "I follow him on Instagram."

Even the Bravo cameraman confesses that he's "nervous too"!

Of course, this isn't the first time Vishal has planned a life-threatening date with Richa. "I've planned a lot of adventurous dates, and I always feel like I'm going to die, but it brings her joy," Vishal says with a laugh, citing their past sky-diving excursion eight years prior.