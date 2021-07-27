Tori Spelling Says Daughter Stella Developed Headaches and Panic Attacks Due to Intense Bullying

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4)

Tori Spelling is speaking out against 13-year-old daughter Stella Doreen McDermott's bullying she faced in elementary school.

The former 90210 star proudly shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram account celebrating her child's first modeling shoot as a teen. She started her caption by listing characteristics of her daughter that she's proud of including her heart, kindness, innovation and creativity. But Tori also reflected on the difficulty that Stella endured in elementary school.

"Her bullying started in 5th grade in Encino," Tori stated. "Sadly, the boy that bullied her and other girls & boys wasn't stopped." She cited the bully's parents' involvement with the school as a reason for the harassment persisting. Tori claimed that in addition to the child that teased Stella, her daughter was also allegedly bulled by her principal, which caused an onslaught of health-related symptoms.

"She developed headaches, stomachaches, panic attacks, & her asthma increased," Tori said. "Emotions can be pretty powerful & manifest into physical ailments. She missed alot of school due to this." Despite Stella's symptoms, though, she found a "passion for baking, cooking, & crafting."