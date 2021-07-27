The Bachelorette's Andrew Spencer Speaks Out About Past "Immature" Tweets

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

One of Katie Thurston's exes is owning up to his mistakes off camera.

During Andrew Spencer's journey on The Bachelorette, the professional football player raised eyebrows for a few controversial tweets that resurfaced during the season.

According to Reddit users, the tweets in question were fatphobic, racially charged and misogynistic. When asked about the posts that were penned in 2011 and 2014, Andrew said they do not represent the man that he is today.

"That's just really immature," Andrew told Entertainment Tonight. "I own it and I don't downplay anything about it. I'm really sorry that people had to see that side of me."

"Obviously, you don't want to hide that. That's a part of my life and I own it, but that's nowhere near the person I am today," the 26-year-old athlete continued. "I obviously show that every single day in how I speak. If my mom would've saw those tweets, she would've whooped my ass for sure."