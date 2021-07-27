2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch Jennifer Lopez Call Out Ben Affleck's "Awful" Back Tattoo in Resurfaced 2016 Interview

Back in 2016, Jennifer Lopez appeared on Watch What Happens Live and shared what she honestly thought of former fiancé Ben Affleck's back tattoo.

As Jennifer Lopez once sang, "I'm Real."

So, it should come as no surprise she gave her honest opinion when asked about former fiancé Ben Affleck's back tattoo during a 2016 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"It's awful!" she said at the time. "I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him, like, 'What are you doing?'"

Her main issue with the giant phoenix design? "It has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors," Lopez continued in the resurfaced clip. "They shouldn't be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler, I don't know." 

Fans got their first look at the actor's ink in 2015. While Affleck initially told Extra the body art was "fake for a movie," he later shared it's the real deal

"It's meaningful to me," he told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. "I like it." 

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

Lopez wasn't the only one to comment on the tattoo at the time. Jennifer Garner did, as well during a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair.

"You know what we would say in my hometown about that? 'Bless his heart,'" the actress, who wed Affleck in 2005 but announced their divorce 10 years later, said. "A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes."  

However, it looks like Lopez has been able to put any ink issues aside. The singer and the Oscar winner sparked reconciliation rumors in May 17 years after their split.

Crocky / Flightrisk / GOAL / BACKGRID/Getty Images

Since then, Affleck and Lopez have proved Bennifer is back. They've been spotted vacationing togetherspending time with each other's familiespacking on the PDAcelebrating her birthday and making their romance Instagram official

In fact, a source close to J.Lo told E! News Lopez "hasn't been this happy in a long time" and that she and Affleck are "fully committed to each other." The insider also said the two "are completely on the same page" about not needing to get married.

"They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot," the source continued. "They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

