Simone Biles Breaks Silence After Withdrawing From Gymnastics Team Final at 2020 Olympics

Watch : Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T.

Simone Biles is keeping her head held high.

On Tuesday, July 27, the four-time gold medalist withdrew herself from the women's gymnastics team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following a rare misstep during her vault rotation. After initially leaving the floor with a trainer, Biles returned in warmup gear to cheer on her teammates as they won the silver medal.

Understandably, the GOAT isn't pleased with how the day panned out. "I'm OK, just super frustrated how the night played out but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do," Biles told Today's Hoda Kotb. "And now we're Olympic silver medalists so it's something that we'll cherish forever."

Ever the team player, she motivated Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Suni Lee to keep fighting without her, telling them "you guys need to relax, you'll be fine without me. Go out there, kick some butt just like you've done in training and just lay it out on the floor and see what happens."