Simone Biles Breaks Silence After Withdrawing From Gymnastics Team Final at 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles is keeping her head held high.
On Tuesday, July 27, the four-time gold medalist withdrew herself from the women's gymnastics team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following a rare misstep during her vault rotation. After initially leaving the floor with a trainer, Biles returned in warmup gear to cheer on her teammates as they won the silver medal.
Understandably, the GOAT isn't pleased with how the day panned out. "I'm OK, just super frustrated how the night played out but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do," Biles told Today's Hoda Kotb. "And now we're Olympic silver medalists so it's something that we'll cherish forever."
Ever the team player, she motivated Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Suni Lee to keep fighting without her, telling them "you guys need to relax, you'll be fine without me. Go out there, kick some butt just like you've done in training and just lay it out on the floor and see what happens."
And while she said she's physically good—"I'm in shape"—mentally, she is struggling. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment," she noted. "Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."
As for competing in the individual all-round competition on July 29, Biles said she plans to take things "day by day" and see how she feels.
The shocking news comes just one day after Biles opened up about the pressure she feels while competing in the Games. "it wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote on Instagram after prelims. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times."
"I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha!" she added. "The olympics is no joke! BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually they mean the world to me!"
