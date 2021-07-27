Jenna Dewan Recalls the "Eye-Catching" Moment She Shared With Steve Kazee Years Before Their Romance

Watch : Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jenna Dewan will never forget the moment she met her fiancé Steve Kazee.

As she told The Knot for its fall issue, it was about nine years ago and Dewan and her mom were in New York. They decided to see the musical Once, which Kazee starred in.

"We cried our eyes out and fell in love with the show—in particular, the lead actor, Steve Kazee," Dewan recalled. "We thought he was just so talented. And funnily enough, my mom had the biggest crush—she couldn't stop saying, 'He's the cutest, so sensitive, so handsome.' She just kept going on and on."

So, the mother-daughter duo decided to wait by the stage door and congratulate the Tony winner on his performance. But neither of them expected what happened next.

"I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments," the actress told the magazine. "It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment. My mom and I told him what a great job he did and how it was such an amazing show, and that was it. We both went off into the night. But I never forgot the moment."