Swimmer Lydia Jacoby Wins Olympic Gold in Same Pink Goggles She Wore as a Kid

Watch : Gymnast MyKayla Skinner's Olympic Journey Comes to an End

Forget about rose-colored glasses, since Olympian Lydia Jacoby is poised to make a different type of eyewear the new thing.

The 17-year-old Alaskan swimmer took gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games on Monday, July 26, and she did so while wearing the same pair of pink goggles she first started wearing as a youngster.

Former Olympic swimmer Jessica Hardy, who won two medals in the pool at the 2012 London Games, tweeted before the event that she met Lydia years ago in Alaska and gave her the pair of pink goggles that the teen still competes in to this day.

"Pink goggle watch!" Jessica, 34, wrote. "Help me cheer on Lydia Jacoby in tonight's 100 breaststroke final 7:17PM PST. Met this girl hosting a clinic at her home pool in Alaska 5 years ago & she's still racing in my goggles since. Go get em Lydia [bicep, flag and hearts emojis]. proud of you no matter what happens!"