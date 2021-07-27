11 Things You Didn't Realize Affect Your Skin & What You Can Do about Them

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Unfortunately, skincare can get complicated. Most of us know what it's like to be so consistent with a routine, using the correct products for our skin type, ultimately to end up annoyed by the (lack of) results. If you're doing everything right, what's going wrong? There are some factors that you didn't even realize affect your skin that technically aren't a part of a "skincare routine," but they're just as important.

Did you ever think about how sitting in front of a computer screen, driving to work, and even picking a window seat on a plane could impact your skin? Probably not. What about the way you lay your head on the pillow at night? Again, probably not, you aren't even awake, after all. Believe it or not, there are so many aspects of our day-to-day lives that affect the way our skin looks and feels. Keep on scrolling to learn more about some of these things and what you can do about them.