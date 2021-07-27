The Bachelorette: Men Tell All Only Left Us More Convinced of the Next Bachelor

Watch : "Bachelorette" Men Talk New "Bachelor in Paradise"

In this day and age, few things feel quite as pointless as The Bachelorette: Men Tell All. Or even The Bachelor: Women Tell All.

Once upon a time, it was fun and exciting and juicy to watch all the contestants of the current Bachelor or Bachelorette season get back together to hash out their differences and get one last moment in the sun before their 15 minutes of fame ran out. But now, in the age of 24/7 social media and fleeting attention spans, it's getting harder and harder to see the point.

A good chunk of tonight's episode was spent with someone called Hunter getting upset with someone called Karl, and there was a lot of discussion about someone called Thomas, who wasn't even there. And it genuinely took us a minute to remember who any of these men were and what they were talking about. We cared about their drama for approximately three hours about a month ago, and since then, we've moved on.