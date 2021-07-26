Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Hopes to "Fill the Hole" in Her Heart After Devastating Olympics Defeat

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner's time at the 2020 Tokyo Games is over after teammate Jade Carey scored the second spot in the vault finals. While her journey to the podium has come to an end, MyKayla promises viewers they haven't seen the last of her.
"This is closing the book on my gymnastics career, and my only regrets were things outside my control. So no regrets," the 24-year-old athlete writes on Instagram on July 26. "For now I will just try to fill the hole in my heart."
She continues, "Don't be a stranger here or on my YouTube! Lots of fun things coming."
As for how MyKayla is feeling, the Olympian admits she's still processing the events of the past 48 hours. "Heartbroken is an understatement, but I am proud of myself for getting here after everything I've been through," MyKayla reflects. "I would have loved for my scores to count for the team and I would have loved to compete in event finals but I still did some of my best gymnastics here as an Olympian and that's something no one can take away from me."
"The sport of gymnastics hasn't been kind to me over the years but I'm grateful I could be an example to never give up and to chase your dreams no matter what," she continues. "I am humbled by the experiences I've had and hope I can continue to be a light for others fighting their own battles."
Simone Biles acknowledged Mykayla's dedication to the team and the sport on her Instagram Story, writing on Sunday, July 25, "So proud of this one. No one understands the hard work and dedication it takes to come back from collegiate gymnastics and make an olympic team."
To remain in the competition, she had to place in the top eight overall, but came in tenth. As a result, MyKayla is set to return to the United States as required by the strict COVID-19 protocols, because she competed individually and not for Team USA.
To learn more about her road to the Tokyo Games, read our story here.