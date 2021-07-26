2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Did Bachelorette Katie Thurston Get Closure During Men Tell All? She Says…

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Katie Thurston revealed she was nervous heading into Bachelorette: Men Tell All. Find out how it actually went!

Watch: Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

The Men Tell All taping was a pretty productive experience for Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

After reuniting with her season 17 suitors for the Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode, which airs tonight, July 26 at 8 p.m., Katie revealed to E! News how she actually felt about the whole thing. Per the 30-year-old bank marketing manager, she was "so nervous" heading into filming the episode.

"I don't know why," she told E! News. "But now that it's done, I feel like this weight has been lifted, I got that closure I was looking for and it just means I am one step closer to the finale airing."

As to whether Katie got her happy ending in the finale, the leading lady stayed coy about her final four suitors, Greg Grippo, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes. "I mean I definitely found love this season," she teased. "I think it's very obvious with the men that I have gone through this with. If I found the love, we'll have to find out still."

Of course, we haven't even witnessed the hometown dates yet, which, according to Katie, brought about an unexpected moment. Unfortunately, Katie didn't spill any more than that. So, we're going to have to stay tuned.

Still, Katie made it clear that being the Bachelorette was a lot harder than she expected, adding, "You think it's going to be fun and you're dating all these men…but you're also really invested in these relationships, and saying goodbye is probably the hardest thing I have ever had to do."

For Katie's full interview with E! News, including her thoughts on her exes heading to Bachelor in Paradise, watch the video above.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

