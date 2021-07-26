2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Kids of Sex and the City Are All Grown Up in Must-See Reboot Photos

Ready to feel old? The babies from Sex and the City aren't so little anymore. Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon were spotted filming with their character's kids in the new rebooted series.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 26, 2021 11:49 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCynthia NixonKristin DavisNostalgia
Watch: "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

And Just Like That...the kids of Sex and the City are all grown up.

The main cast of the beloved HBO series recently teamed up to film scenes for the newly rebooted show, titled And Just Like That. But even though Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have fans going wild with their fierce fashion and nostalgic-inducing reunions, they aren't the only ones people are buzzing over.

Just days ago, new set photos emerged of New York's most stylish trio. But eagle-eyed observers noticed that in certain scenes Cynthia (Miranda) and Kristin (Charlotte) were joined by their kids, who aren't so little anymore.

It appears Charlotte's two daughters, Lily and Rose, will be featured in the new SATC revival on HBO Max, as they were seen filming alongside Kristin, Evan Handler (Charlotte's husband Henry) and Mario Cantone.

In one image, Kristin twinned with her daughters in matching colorful floral dresses. However, Rose added an extra edge to her outfit by wearing a tuxedo-printed tee over her dress.

photos
Fierce Fashion Statements From the Sex and the City Reboot

Moreover, Miranda's son, Bradly, isn't a tiny toddler anymore.

In another set photo, he looked unrecognizable standing next to Cynthia and David Eigenberg (Miranda's husband Steve). He even dressed like an adult, wearing a button-down shirt, navy blue slacks and sneakers.

James Devaney/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

2
Update!

Norwegian Women's Handball Team Fined for Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

3

Bachelorette Katie Breaks Down as One of Her Final 4 Walks Away

At this time, it's unclear who is portraying the older versions of the children as they are not listed on the show's IMDb page. HBO Max hasn't publicly announced the new cast members either.

While fans wait to get more answers about the Sex and the City kids, there are details about the upcoming series we do know.

For one, the rebooted series will feature completely new characters.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman will soon make their debut on And Just Like That.

According to HBO Max's announcement, Sarita will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Nicole is portraying Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Karen is playing Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."

James Devaney/GC Images

Along with new characters, fan favorites from the original show will return to the small screening, including Chris NothWillie Garson and Mario Cantone.

But if you still can't help but wonder what's going on with And Just Like That, scroll through our gallery below for all the latest and greatest updates.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Getty Images
Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a Law professor.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

Click here for more Sex and the City news.

Trending Stories

1

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

2
Update!

Norwegian Women's Handball Team Fined for Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

3

Bachelorette Katie Breaks Down as One of Her Final 4 Walks Away

4

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run

5

Britney Spears Files Petition to Replace Jamie Spears as Conservator

Latest News

Bachelorette Katie Breaks Down as One of Her Final 4 Walks Away

Fans Think J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Recreating “Jenny From the Block"

MyKayla Skinner Marks the End of Gymnastics Career After Olympic Loss

Exclusive

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Teases Men Tell All Moments

Sex and the City Kids Are All Grown Up in Must-See Reboot Pics

Bella Hadid Bonds With Sister Gigi's Daughter Khai in Precious Photo

These Reactions From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Are the Real Winners