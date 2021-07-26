Bella Hadid Proves She’s the Cool Aunt in Precious Photo With Gigi’s Daughter Khai

Watch : Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic

Bella Hadid is keeping sister Gigi Hadid's wish of making sure her 10-month-old daughter Khai has a private upbringing.

The new mom shared a "past month dump" on her Instagram page, including a pic of Bella holding baby Khai. In the photo, Bella raised Khai up to face her, with the baby's face looking out toward a New York City window. The image is one of few that Gigi has posted since requesting photographers and fans refrain from sharing unauthorized photos of the baby.

The older sister penned a letter to the paparazzi in early July asking to keep her daughter's life mostly off-the-grid. She noted in the message that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik "can't protect her from everything" in the way that they want to.

"She loves seeing the world," Gigi explained. "And although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places—a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!"