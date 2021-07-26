Bella Hadid Proves She’s the Cool Aunt in Precious Photo With Gigi’s Daughter Khai

Bella Hadid is keeping sister Gigi Hadid's wish of making sure her 10-month-old daughter Khai has a private upbringing.
The new mom shared a "past month dump" on her Instagram page, including a pic of Bella holding baby Khai. In the photo, Bella raised Khai up to face her, with the baby's face looking out toward a New York City window. The image is one of few that Gigi has posted since requesting photographers and fans refrain from sharing unauthorized photos of the baby.
The older sister penned a letter to the paparazzi in early July asking to keep her daughter's life mostly off-the-grid. She noted in the message that she and boyfriend Zayn Malik "can't protect her from everything" in the way that they want to.
"She loves seeing the world," Gigi explained. "And although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places—a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!"
The Never Have I Ever guest star shared that her daughter "doesn't understand why she's covered" or why her and Zayn want to "protect her from" being photographed. But that's something Gigi, who grew up in the spotlight, knows all too well.
She added, "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC…that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."
Gigi asked supporters to remember that she has "never intentionally shared" Khai's face on her account. She continued, "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."
The mom-of-one pleaded with fans and publications to blur out Khai's face and thanked people who respected her ask. But clearly, Gigi wants to share small doses of Khai with the public, and her fans vocalized how great it was to see the baby on her feed.