Celebs Prove the Camp Jewelry Trend Is a Summertime Staple

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

For us, the summer months are a time for reinvention and going back to the basics. Whether it's escaping our comfort zones and trying out new fashion trends or taking part in activities that remind us of the carefee summers of our childhood, we are putting our energy into things that spark joy, especially after being stuck at home last summer. One thing that has given us so much joy lately is the reemergence of camp jewelry!

Think chunky enamel rings, friendship bracelets, smiley face and daisy charm necklaces and DIY-looking pieces that you would've made at summer camp during the early 2000s. Whether you have those keepsake pieces ready to go in your jewelry box or could use a friendship bracelet that isn't on its literal last string, we rounded up 13 pieces that will take you back to the summer days you spent hanging with your BFFs on inflatable furniture reading Tiger Beat. Plus, celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Maddie Ziegler and Vanessa Hudgens are fans of the trend, too!

Below, check out our favorite camp jewelry from sites like Adina's Jewels, BaubleBar, BonBonWhims and more!