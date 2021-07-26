Britney Spears Files Petition to Replace Jamie Spears as Conservator

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Steamy Topless Photo

Britney Spears is moving forward with her wish to break free of her father, Jamie Spears.

The singer and her lawyer have filed legal documents to officially remove Jamie as the conservator of her estate, and Britney has nominated professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator, according to the July 26 petition obtained by E! News.

Jason, who is licensed by the Professional Fiduciaries Bureau, is also a certified public accountant and works with Certified Strategies, Inc, according to the filing. He has experience overseeing assets worth more than $35 million, per his website.

"Our personnel are bondable California licensed Professional Fiduciaries and have been court appointed to serve as conservator," reads the Certified Strategies website. "We are committed to provide dedicated and compassionate services to meet the various needs and special circumstances of each and every client including residency, health care, recreation, and rehabilitation. We seek to restore peace and facilitate conflict resolution among family members and related parties."