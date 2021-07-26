Tana Mongeau Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for Poor "Joke" About Tristan Thompson

Tana Mongeau is extending an olive branch to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
The 23-year-old YouTuber acknowledged her misstep on the July 26 episode of the Cancelled with Tana Mongeau podcast, admitting that she never should've made fun of Tristan's ability to father 3-year-old True Thompson.
"I will apologize for that. I was just trying to make a joke," she explained. "In hindsight, I shouldn't have involved myself, and Khloe, I would like to take the time on this Cancelled podcast to apologize to you."
The YouTuber said that she thought her tweet would get some laughs because it was Father's Day. "The things that I saw him do, after midnight, literally on Father's Day in this party," she explained, trailing off.
Tana continued, "I think you're an amazing, powerful, strong woman who's been through a lot. Khloe, I'm sorry. Tristan, I'm sorry."
The vlogger, who's had her fair share of past controversies, inserted herself in the drama this past June. At the time, she claimed on Twitter, "All i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees. Like babe where's true."
Shortly after Tana tweeted that statement, Khloe liked a tweet that read, "shut the f--k up. this screams attention-seeking at it's finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you're a bird! don't speak on True either weird ass hoe."
A source previously told E! News that Khloe had broken up with Tristan at least a week before he was spotted at a party, though it wasn't Tana's birthday gathering. The insider explained, "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired."
"They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together," the source added.
More recently, a source shared that Khloe is intent on maintaining a good relationship with Tristan for the sake of their daughter. "She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does," the insider said. "She will continue to co-parent with Tristan and try to see the good."