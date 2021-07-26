Why Ben Affleck's Latest Jewelry Gifts for Jennifer Lopez Are Extra Meaningful

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Ben Affleck

Even with a few fabulous jewelry pieces, Jennifer Lopez's love don't cost a thing!

Over the weekend, the music superstar celebrated her 52th birthday with Ben Affleck by enjoying a romantic getaway to France.

During the festivities, the Internet went crazy when the pair made their rekindled relationship even more Instagram official with a steamy picture. But before the PDA photo surfaced, J.Lo posed in a bikini while wearing jewelry gifted from her boyfriend.

According to Beth Bugdaycay, who serves as creative director and co-founder of Foundrae, Ben created unique jewelry items for J.Lo before her birthday festivities began.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it's also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," she shared with E! News. "For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can't separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve."