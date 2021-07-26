You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics

Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"

Douglas revealed on E! News' Daily Pop that gymnastics is a "very mental sport" with four "completely different" events to master. "It's a lot," Douglas empathized during the July 26 episode. "There are so many factors and avenues for pressure, especially with the pandemic, so I can totally relate to that."

As for what Douglas would advise Biles if she was on the Tokyo team?