Get a Free Crop Top with Purchase from Los Angeles Apparel

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We are always looking for a reason to shop: a change in seasons, a special occasion, and, of course, a great deal. All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors as a part of E!'s Shop Girl Summer series. Our latest deal is a free Jersey Crop Top from Los Angeles Apparel when you make $75+ purchases and use the code C3653E at checkout. This offer is valid through 7/31.
We love Los Angeles Apparel because all of their pieces are made from high-quality materials that last forever. They have the perfect pieces to create fashionable two-piece sets. Their reliable activewear provides ample support during workouts. The garment-dyed denims bring a not-so-basic vibe to jean shorts, jackets, and pants. They sell great layering pieces that you can pair with clothes you already have or wear on their own. We can go on and on, but just take a look at some of our favorite pieces yourself.
Los Angeles Apparel Le Weekend Tie Top & Women's Lounge Pants
You can create your own two-piece set by pairing the Le Weekend Tie Top with the Women's Lounge Pants. The Le Weekend Tie Top can be tied in the front or back, in a knot or bow of your choice. It's available in 10 colors, including vibrant neons and wearable neutrals. The pants are chic, yet comfortable. You can wear them just chilling or you can easily dress them up for a more elevated ensemble.
Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Women's Relaxed Fit Bull Denim Jean (Limited Edition)
Of course, we all need blue and black denim in our wardrobe, but switching things up with some vibrant denim. These pants are available in this light orange fabric, cobalt blue, red, bright orange, and ice blue.
Los Angeles Apparel Lambskin Drawstring Bag
A drawstring bag, but make it fashion. You can use this bag as a purse, wristlet, or backpack. There are eleven different colors to choose from.
Los Angeles Apparel Women's Nylon Track Shorts
How much do you love this neon green fabric? These track shorts also come in black, navy, white, and purple.
Los Angeles Apparel Tennis Skirt (Bright Colors)
E! shoppers know how much we love tennis skirts. This one flows just right and is fitted throughout. Choose between this bright yellow, orange, red, magenta, purple, blue, and lime green.
Los Angeles Apparel Bull Denim Weekender Bag
Finally, a weekend bag that fits all of your essentials! There are eleven colors to choose from, it will be hard to choose just one.
Los Angeles Apparel Spaghetti Sports Bra & Performance Pant
This sports bra is made from supportive and sweat-resistant poly/spandex fabric. This is a sports bra you can wear every day that will last for years. The performance pant has a high waistband that doesn't dig into your skin and a secret pocket to store some small essentials.
Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Cropped Bull Denim Jacket & Bull Denim Garment Dye Cuff Short
A colorful denim jacket is something you can wear every single day that still feels special. The same can be said about these garment dye cuff shorts. You can wear them together as a set, of course, but they both look cute with other pieces as well.
Los Angeles Apparel Classic Jelly Heel
The 90s are back with these classic jelly heel sandals. You can get them in black, white, clear, and clear glitter.
If you're looking for more quality clothing at a great price point, check out these activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.