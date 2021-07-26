Jenny Has One Last Ultimatum for Sumit in Shocking 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Trailer

Watch : Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way"

New country, same drama.

Hit TLC reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back for season three as two new international couples travel around the world for love, and four returning duos struggle to make their relationships work abroad. O.G. cast members Jenny and Sumit seem to be no closer to tying the knot after the explosive season two finale when Sumit called off their wedding following his parents' disapproval.

"I surprised myself with the lengths I'm willing to go to stay here with Sumit," Jenny revealed in the shocking teaser trailer as she grows more accustomed to living in India.

But what will happen once her visa runs out again?

"I am not going to keep leaving and coming back and leaving every damn six months!" she screams at Sumit. "And you're not going to tell me you're going to marry me every f––king time. That's it."