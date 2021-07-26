April Love Geary Has the Perfect Response to Criticism Over Her Bikini Photo

April Love Geary is not here for any shaming when it comes to her swimwear snaps.
The model, who shares kids Mia, 3, Lola, 2, and 7-month-old Luca with fiancé, Robin Thicke, couldn't help but clap back after receiving a critical comment about her latest Instagram. In the July 25 post, April posed in a blue-and-white bikini while giving a shout-out to a swimwear brand. Although the influencer's comment section was filled with tons of praise and even flame emojis celebrating the pic, April later shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story, proving that she also received messages that seemed to question her social media choices.
The message within the screenshot sent to the model read, "Dear April, I love your pictures, and you being a proud mom. But your last ‘sexy' pictures. I don't know, you don't need that. What do you want us to see...?"
April kept her message simple and straight forward by writing back, "I want you to see my ass in that last pic tbh."
The 26-year-old model also added a gif of singer Olivia Rodrigo shrugging with her hands in the air to the screenshot shared in her Story. Her other half, Robin, would also seem to agree, considering he nailed the top comment under April's post by writing, "Mama Mia [cool emoji with sunglasses]."
April's latest sultry snap wouldn't be the first one she's shared ever since giving birth to baby Luca in December 2020. In fact, six weeks after giving birth, the model shared a lingerie pic to Instagram with the clever caption, "6 weeks postpartum. Loose skin, tight friendships."
Looks like April will continue to enjoy her hot girl summer, with a little help from the ‘gram, of course.