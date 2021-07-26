Lisa Rinna's Next Acting Gig Will Have Soap Opera Fans Jumping for Joy

Billie Reed is back (again)!
Lisa Rinna is reprising her famous Days of Our Lives character for Peacock's just-announced limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a five-episode spin-off of the longtime soap opera.
According to the July 26 press release, other past and present DOOL stars will also return, including, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.
As for the the plot, Peacock revealed today, "Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem."
The announcement continued, "It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way."
Rinna originated the role of Billie Reed back in 1992 and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star most recently portrayed the character over multiple episodes in 2018.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.
Peacock is the exclusive streaming home to Days of our Lives. The series airs weekdays on NBC.
(E!, Peacock, Bravo and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)