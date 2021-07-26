2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Emily Blunt Reveals What It's Really Like to Kiss Dwayne Johnson

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 26, 2021 5:17 PMTags
Watch: Did Emily Blunt Just Call Dwayne Johnson a Bad Kisser?!

Not quite as fresh as a daisy.

Emily Blunt hilariously revealed what it's really like to smooch beloved co-star Dwayne Johnson—and fans might not like what she has to say. 

"Listen, the thing you're missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth?" Blunt exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz at the Jungle Cruise premiere on July 25. "And it kind of feels fresh and it's really nice? That's not what you're going to get." LOL!

Good thing pals Blunt and Johnson are happily married to other people. Blunt teased that husband John Krasinski would probably prefer her Jungle Cruise character Lily instead of other past roles. "Don't you think Mary Poppins is a little uptight?" Blunt joked. "I think Lily's up for some fun, if you know what I mean." 

Aside from their onscreen smooch, Blunt and Johnson relied on stunt people for their big adventure moments. "For her, it was 'never doing this s––t again,'" Johnson quipped about Blunt's adversity to the rigorous stunts for Jungle Cruise. "I do all my own stunts."

photos
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

Blunt called him out: "That's false," she corrected with a smile. "You're going to see three people who look like him tonight. His knees are shot. He has no knees at this point. They are long gone."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Even with bum knees, Johnson has been training non-stop for his upcoming role in Black Adam"It was the hardest work that I've ever put in," the former WWE superstar confessed. "It was something else." 

Watch the full interview above to also see Tiffany Haddish dish on her favorite Disneyland make-out spots!

Disney's Jungle Cruise opens in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30. 

