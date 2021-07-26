The Devil Goes Down to Riverdale in New Season 5 Promo

Watch : Exclusive: "Riverdale" Returns With New Episodes

Our prayers have been answered!

Riverdale is on its way back to finish out season five, and E! News has an exclusive first look at what the second half of the season entails. As usual, you could not possibly begin to comprehend it all upon just one viewing, or even two. We watched it five or six times just to really take in all the wild things that appear to be happening in the aftermath of the prison break and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) disappearing during his maple mushroom trip, and while we're quite worried about Betty (Lili Reinhart) wielding a chainsaw, we're most concerned with the fact that Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) "started a ministry."

What, exactly, does that mean? Does no one remember how badly things went the last time somebody ran a cult in Riverdale? Do the words "Chad Michael Murray" not ring any bells?