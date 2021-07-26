2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gold, Sweat and Tears: See the Candid Moments From the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off, there have been moments that even the athletes don't anticipate. See all candid moments—the tears, the triumph—caught on camera.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 26, 2021 4:57 PMTags
SportsOlympicsCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Get ready to cheer—because the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are well underway!

After being postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus, the games officially kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on July 23, an event that proved, despite the pandemic, these athletes were more than ready to proudly represent their nations.

Years of sweat, training and determination have gone into preparing for the games, so when the big moment finally arrives, it's full of emotion. From the ecstatic smiles that come with a well-deserved medal to the heartbreaking tears that come with a devastating loss, there are countless highs and lows throughout the competition. Not to mention all the excitement, anticipation and, OK maybe a few selfies, in between.

Summing up these major moments can be difficult. But as the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. So let's take a look at the snapshots that truly say it all.

photos
Team USA Athletes Share Must-See Moments From the Tokyo Olympics

Scroll on to see some of the most unforgettable candid moments from the Olympics so far. 

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images
U.S. Women's Soccer Team
Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images
Aubree Munro
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Toru Hanai/Getty Images
U.S. Men's Volleyball Team
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Samuel Mikulak
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Nikhil Kumar
Al Bello/Getty Images
Olivia Smoliga, Catie Deloof & Allison Schmitt
Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Andrew Mackiewicz
Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock
Adriana Diaz
Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock
Svend Brodersen
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images
Caterine Ibarguen
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Netherlands
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Team Argentina
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Team Italy
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Jordan Chiles & Simone Biles
THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images
Keldon Johnson & Jayson Tatum
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Mykayla Skinner & Simone Biles
TIBOR ILLYES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mária Fazekas
Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock
Eri Yamada
TIBOR ILLYES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Dora Madarasz
Ricardo Mazalan/AP/Shutterstock
Megan Rapinoe
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Horacio Cifuentes
Kimiro Kondo/AFLO/Shutterstock
Caroline Marks
CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Naomi Osaka

Trending Stories

1

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run

2

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

3

How Alex Rodriguez Subtly Supported Ex Jennifer Lopez on Her Birthday

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run

2

Why The Internet Is Confused By Scott Disick’s Latest Pic of Penelope

3

How Alex Rodriguez Subtly Supported Ex Jennifer Lopez on Her Birthday

4
Update!

Norwegian Women's Handball Team Fined for Not Wearing Bikini Bottoms

5

Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Walking into a Beehive

Latest News

Lisa Rinna's Next Acting Gig Will Have Soap Opera Fans Jumping for Joy

The Devil Goes Down to Riverdale in New Season 5 Promo

See Francesca Farago Crash Love Is Blind: After the Altar

Michael Phelps Shares Why He Would Compete in the Olympics Again

Exclusive

Emily Blunt Admits What It's Really Like to Kiss Dwayne Johnson

Gold, Sweat and Tears: See the Candid Moments From the Tokyo Olympics

What Is Sandra Bullock's Best Rom-Com? Let's Discuss