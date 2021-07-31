2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Matteo Chigvintsev Is One! Look Back at Nikki Bella's Son's Cutest Pics on His Birthday

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 31, 2021 3:00 PMTags
BabiesBirthdaysShowsNikki BellaTotal BellasArtem ChigvintsevMatteo ChigvintsevNBCU
It's a Total milestone!

Nikki Bella's adorable son Matteo Chigvintsev officially turns one today, July 31, and we can't wait to celebrate the Total Bellas baby! It seems just like yesterday when Nikki gave birth to Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev by her side. Over the course of a year, Nikki has kept it real about post-partum life alongside twin sister Brie Bella who also welcomed son Buddy Danielson one day later on August 1. 

While Matteo and Buddy are "spiritual twins," according to Brie, the bestie cousins now mark back-to-back milestones by ringing in their first birthdays together. 

Baby Matteo has already proven to be a selfie king with adorable daddy dance parties, model poses to show off his long locks and cheering on Artem during the Dancing With the Stars competition. Matteo can't seem to stay away from the spotlight!

Mom Nikki shared a sweet tribute to her son on January 30 to celebrate him turning six months old. "Leo full moon for my little leo Teo who turned 6 months yesterday," the WWE champion captioned on Instagram.

Artem even made Nikki's first Mother's Day "extra special" by showering her with luxe presents. 

In honor of the tot's first birthday, relive Matteo's cutest moments below.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Checking Out Chickens

In this June 2021 snap, Artem and Matteo took a closer look at some chickens.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Nature Boys

The father and son duo enjoy a nature outing.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Cute Coop

Artem and Matteo checked out a chicken coop during an outdoor outing.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Reaching Out

Watch out for pecks, Matteo!

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Dad's Twin

For Matteo's 10-month milestone, Artem wrote, "I can't believe Teo is 10 month today , time flies I wish I can slow it down and enjoy every second of it it's so so precious @thenikkibella you've have been a super mom. I love you #nevergrowup #son #family"

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Family Fun

Artem, Nikki and Matteo were all smiles in this family outing pic.

Instagram/Artem Chigvintsev
Back Together

Artem wrote, "Dada's back."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Blond Boy

Matteo looked like a literal hair model in this picture from May 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Silly Matteo

Nikki smiled as her son Matteo pulled a silly face in a new photo from Instagram.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Bed Head

Little Matteo had total bed head in this pic with dad Artem.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Yum! Yum! Yum!

Matteo enjoyed some sweet potatoes in this May 2021 image.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Messy Mouth

Matteo clearly enjoyed those sweet potatoes.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Standing Tall

Alongside a photo series, Nikki wrote, "Best 10 months of my life so far. These are from the last two days. Can't believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!"

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki & Her Baby Boy

Nikki wrote alongside this May selfie, "Baby boy and me."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki's Cool Kid

"I wish I was as cool as him," the Total Bellas star remarked.

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Growing Up Quickly

"My love @theartemc sent me this yesterday! My heart melted," Nikki wrote in May 2021. "Our Teo is growing up so fast! A, you have been such an incredible Dada this past week as Mama has been off working. The best Daddy and fiancé! I just love you so much! And love my Matteo so much! Excited to get back to my boys!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Missing Matteo

"Just got this from Dadada," Nikki wrote. "my heart exploded! I miss my baby boy so much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Matteo posed perfectly for this picture from April 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
More of Mom and Matteo

Nikki snuck a sweet smile in this selfie with Matteo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Heartwarming Update

"Me + Teo : May be the most tired I have felt in my life but it's definitely the happiest and most blissful I have ever been," Nikki expressed on Instagram. "I love you my sweet Matteo, SO much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Cuddles for Matteo

Nikki captioned this photo of herself, Artem and Matteo, "I love my little fam so much."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Havin' a Ball

Matteo couldn't be sweeter in this photo Nikki shared on March 31.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

"Aww happy 8 months my sweet baby boy," the Total Bellas star posted. "Boy are they right when they say the time goes by so fast."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Gucci Guy

"I'd smile this big for Gucci too," Nikki shared. "Lol Oh my baby boy!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Toy

Nikki wrote alongside this photo, "Matteo & Sophie."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beanie Baby

"Ok @reneepaquette best gift ever," Nikki shared on Instagram. "Love what the beanie says and the first beanie Teo keeps on and loves!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Happy Baby

Mother and son beam bright in this March 2021 photo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
A Father's Love

Artem looked at Matteo with love in this image from March.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Family Selfie

Matteo made the same face as dad Artem and mom Nikki.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Kissing Train

Smooches for the whole family!

