Matteo Chigvintsev Is One! Look Back at Nikki Bella's Son's Cutest Pics on His Birthday

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella Spy on Artem & Baby Matteo

It's a Total milestone!

Nikki Bella's adorable son Matteo Chigvintsev officially turns one today, July 31, and we can't wait to celebrate the Total Bellas baby! It seems just like yesterday when Nikki gave birth to Matteo with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev by her side. Over the course of a year, Nikki has kept it real about post-partum life alongside twin sister Brie Bella who also welcomed son Buddy Danielson one day later on August 1.

While Matteo and Buddy are "spiritual twins," according to Brie, the bestie cousins now mark back-to-back milestones by ringing in their first birthdays together.

Baby Matteo has already proven to be a selfie king with adorable daddy dance parties, model poses to show off his long locks and cheering on Artem during the Dancing With the Stars competition. Matteo can't seem to stay away from the spotlight!

Mom Nikki shared a sweet tribute to her son on January 30 to celebrate him turning six months old. "Leo full moon for my little leo Teo who turned 6 months yesterday," the WWE champion captioned on Instagram.