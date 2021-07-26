Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lili Finally Listed in Royal Website's Line of Succession

Royal.uk

On July 24, The Sun published a report—along with a screenshot—showing Lili's name had yet to be listed on the order of succession page. Royal reporters—including The Sun's Matt Wilkinson, ITV's Chris Ship and Harper's Bazaar's Omid Scobie—all pointed out the update on July 26.

"The Buckingham Palace website gets updated periodically," the Palace said in a statement to E! News, "and that update happened today."

According to The Sun, William and Kate Middleton's son Louis was featured on the page 12 days after his 2018 birth, and Harry and Meghan's son Archie was featured on the page 15 days after his 2019 birth. The outlet also reported that Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August was added to the online list 61 days after his February birth and that Michael and Zara Tindall's son Lucas has been included on the page since his March birth.