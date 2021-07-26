Scooter Braun Deactivates Social Media Accounts Days After Filing for Divorce From Wife Yael

Scooter Braun is stepping away from social media.
Over the weekend, followers noticed the manager deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Scooter did not give a reason for his departure from the platforms, the move came days after he filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Yael Cohen Braun.
According to documents obtained by E! News, the music executive filed for divorce from the F--k Cancer founder in Los Angeles court on July 21. TMZ, citing the filing, reported Scooter is asking for joint custody of their three kids—sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and daughter Hart, 2—and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support. A source also told E! News there is a prenuptial agreement.
News of Scooter and Yael's split first broke on July 11. At the time, an insider close to Yael told E! News the duo had "been going through a rough patch for several months" and had decided to separate.
"They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," this insider continued. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now being apart is for the best."
The divorce filing came less than two weeks later, but a source told E! News things are "very amicable" between the exes. An insider also said "the kids are the most important thing to them" and their main priority.
"There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new," this insider added. "They are focused on their family."
Scooter, 40, and Yael, 34, tied the knot in July 2014, four years after he first saw her giving a TEDx Talk. "I saw [a video of] her TEDx Talk," he told Architectural Digest in 2018, "and I just really wanted to meet her."
Just weeks before the divorce filing, Scooter marked their seven-year anniversary with a tribute on Instagram and Yael called the former couple a "team 4lyfe."
"If just for the kids you have given me everything," Scooter—who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato—wrote alongside a throwback photo from his and Yael's wedding day. "But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary."