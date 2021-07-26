Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Sweet PDA in Montecito

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage"

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made a splash while enjoying some PDA along the water over the weekend.

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying a leisurely outing together at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito, Calif. on Saturday, July 24, and eyewitnesses shared exclusive details to E! News about how the couple found ways to heat things up. The pair can be seen holding hands and enjoying some quality time in the below photos.

One eyewitness, who was at the venue to attend a wedding later that evening, noticed Travis and Kourtney together near the main courtyard where guests had begun gathering for the nuptials. Travis and Kourtney were not there for the wedding but also didn't seem to care about the nearby crowd.

"Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out," the onlooker shares. "They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach."