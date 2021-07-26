Motorbike Rider Hugo Millán Dead at 14 After Crash During Race in Spain

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The motorcycle racing community is grieving after losing one of its own at far too young an age.

Spanish motorbike rider Hugo Millán passed away at age 14 on Sunday, July 25 from injuries sustained after he fell off his vehicle that day during the Hawkers European Talent Cup, the race's organizers confirmed in a statement. The event took place at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit in Alcañiz, Spain.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race," race organizer FIM CEV Repsol stated in a message posted to Twitter, alongside a photo of the teen. "We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones. We will miss you Hugo."

According to the Associated Press, the crash occurred during the event's second lap after Hugo's bike went down, and he was struck by another rider while attempting to get out of the way of the race. The other competitors weren't seriously injured in the collision.