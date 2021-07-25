Camila Cabello Responds to Backlash After Her Dancer Is Accused of Blackface

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight.
Over the weekend, the Grammy winner addressed accusations that one of her backup dancers performed in blackface. The pop star recently took center stage during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she performed her new single, "Don't Go Yet."
For the set, Camila and her backup dancers appeared to channel the '80s with colorful props, Miami Vice-inspired outfits and beauty looks from the era. Following the performance, however, many took to social media to criticize the heavy makeup worn on stage, specifically by dancer Dylan Pearce.
As one Twitter user wrote, "Camila what was going on with Dylan's makeup?...having a dancer do blackface on stage in 2021 is absurd and you know better than that! say something immediately."
The former Fifth Harmony member issued a statement shortly after receiving criticism.
"hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan," she wrote on Saturday, July 24. "we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin."
"There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc.," the "Havana" singer explained, adding, "the point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan."
Additionally, Camila re-posted a photo of her backup dancer in his get-up that was originally shared on Dylan's Instagram Stories.
"In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello," the choreographer captioned his post, which has since expired. At this time, Dylan hasn't publicly addressed the backlash regarding his onstage makeup.
In a separate post, Camila reiterated that she and her team strive to create a positive space.
"On my team we try to create a culture of kindness, joy, & love & you could feel that this week," she expressed on Twitter. "none of this could be possible without the dream team that makes it happen & the fans that continue to support."
E! News has reached out to the star's reps for comment, as well as Dylan, but we have yet to receive a response from either.
