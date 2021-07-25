2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ginny & Georgia Star Brianne Howey Marries Longtime Boyfriend Matt Ziering

Ginny & Georgia actress Brianne Howey is officially off-the-market after marrying Matt Ziering over the weekend. The couple said "I Do" at a family home in California.

Wedding bells!

Ginny & Georgia actress Brianne Howey married her longtime love, Matt Ziering, on Saturday, July 24. The 32-year-old star, who opened up about their big day with People, tied the knot in Palos Verdes, Calif. in the garden of a family home.

The couple, who met about five years ago, exchanged their vows with "just over 100 guests" in attendance. 

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," the Netflix actress gushed in an interview with the magazine, adding, "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

According to the publication, Brianne walked down the aisle to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" and noted that their food was catered by the celebrity hot spot Jon & Vinny's.

For the special occasion, the bride kept things regal with a simple, yet striking white gown by A LA Robe from Loho. She styled her dress with fresh-faced makeup and an elegant updo.

As for Matt? The groom looked just as sophisticated, wearing a navy blue tuxedo.

Earlier this year, the pair detailed their long-time relationship in an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, revealing they had a totally sweet meet-cute. 

Per the outlet, their love story began after Matt, who is a lawyer, decided to celebrate taking the bar exam. That same night, Brianne was enjoying a night out with friends. It just so happened they both caught each other's eye...not once, not twice but three times.

"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.," Brianne detailed in an Instagram video posted by the magazine, with Matt chiming in, "Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!"

And as the saying goes, the rest is history.

While the duo hoped to get hitched last year, their wedding plans were put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  "We canceled our wedding," Brianne explained, adding, "We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog." 

Fast forward to now, and they are officially Mr. and Mrs.

