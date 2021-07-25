Kyle Richards Rushed to the Hospital After Accidentally Walking into a Beehive

Watch : Kyle Richard's Reveals She Never Wanted to Do Reality TV

Kyle Richards found herself in a scary situation this weekend when she was stung by bees after accidentally walking into their hive on her property.

The 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is allergic to their venom, shared security camera footage of the incident and pics of herself being treated in a hospital on her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 15.

"So this happened yesterday," Kyle wrote. "I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all, you know I am allergic to bees and am terrified of them."

In one of the videos, the reality star is seen running on her patio to an open door while screaming for help. She then pulls a stinger out of her hand and runs around in a circle before jumping in the pool, fully clothed, as her dogs pace and look at her.