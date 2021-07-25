Glee Star Jenna Ushkowitz Marries David Stanley in Romantic Los Angeles Ceremony

Watch : 5 Years Since "Glee": E! News Rewind

Glee is one way to describe Jenna Ushkowitz's weekend!

On Saturday, July 24, the Glee actress married her boyfriend of three years, David Stanley. The couple, who shared details of their big day with Brides, tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

"We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams," Jenna told the magazine. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The 35-year-old star, who played Tina on the beloved musical series, admitted that while she and David "always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side," they had to "scale back" their guest list even more with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us," Jenna explained. "By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."