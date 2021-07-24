Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera With Emotional Tribute One Year After Her Death

Watch : Naya Rivera's Mom Tearfully Recalls Final Words With Her Daughter

Naya Rivera's life and legacy continue to live on.

It's been exactly one year since the Glee actress devastatingly passed away after she went missing for several days while boating with her then 4-year-old son Josey at a lake outside of Los Angeles. Five days following the tragedy, her death was confirmed by authorities.

To mark the one-year anniversary of Naya's passing, her ex and the father of her child, Ryan Dorsey, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

"Today…A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can't believe it," he began his caption on Saturday, July 24. "The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn't seem like it's been a year at all."

The Big Sky star then took a moment to praise Josey, 5.

"Our boy has grown so much. He's such an explorer, so inquisitive," the dad gushed. "He's sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He's an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling."