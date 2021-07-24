Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Kiss With Ben Affleck in Itty Bikini During Birthday Trip

Watch : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Sweet Kiss at Family Dinner

Jennifer Lopez's birthday posts are so hot, they will leave your jaw on the floor.

The singer and actress turned 52 on Saturday, July 24, and is truly living her best life. While vacationing with Ben Affleck on a yacht in the South of France, J.Lo made their rekindled relationship even more Instagram official by sharing a steamy post containing what may be one of their hottest pics yet. The candid snapshots showed them making out passionately, at the tail end of a slideshow of pics of herself posing in a string bikini, hat, gold jewelry and colorful sheer cover-up.

J.Lo later posted a video of herself modeling the sexy swimsuit on the deck.

"52!" she said in the clip, later twirling around.

The previously engaged lovebirds, who have occasionally been photographed showing PDA since they rekindled their romance more than two months ago, technically made their Instagram debut as a couple on Thursday, July 22 when Jennifer's BFF Leah Remini, who turned 51 in June, shared a photo montage from her recent birthday party. Ben and J.Lo posed with the King of Queens alum in a photo booth pic.