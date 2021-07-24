Britney Spears Poses Topless in Daisy Dukes Amid Conservatorship Battle

Oops... She did it. And then she did it again.
On Friday, July 23, Britney Spears got playful on Instagram by sharing a topless photo of herself, showing her staring into the camera, covering her bare chest with her hands and wearing a tiny pair unbuttoned Daisy Dukes while standing in what appears to be her backyard. The pop star soon deleted the pic, and then reposted it, delighting many fans and #FreeBritney campaign supporters. She captioned the post, one of her most revealing photo in years, with a plant emoji.
"That's hot," commented old friend Paris Hilton, adding a heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji.
Leslie Jordan and Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley also praised the post. A fan wrote, "Literally free Britney [red heart emoji]." Another one commented, "She's freeing herself [fire emoji]."
Over the past few years, Britney has remained out of the spotlight after canceling concerts and her Instagram page has mostly featured fashion photos or videos of herself dancing in her house or backyard.
But the singer has started to post more visually revealing and verbally candid posts since she spoke out publicly for the first time at a court hearing about her desire to end what she called her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship, which currently has her father Jamie Spears in charge of her financial affairs.
"Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed," a source told E! News on Thursday, July 22. "She's gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."
On July 17, Britney wrote on Instagram, "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas...And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"
She continued, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply. This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"
Her post came amid amid growing accusations from many of her fans against her family members for allegedly failing to support her amid her legal battle. In her message, Britney slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!" she wrote, appearing to refer to Jamie Lynn's past tribute performances of the pop star's songs.
Jamie Lynn has voiced her support for her older sister amid the growing criticism, saying she has supported Britney "long before there was a hashtag," and has signaled that her family has received death threats.
Three days earlier, on July 14, Britney scored a major legal victory when a judge granted her request to choose her own lawyer to help her case, a week after her court-appointed attorney resigned.
During the hearing, Britney broke down in tears and said she is "extremely scared" of her father. She added, "I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse. This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life." Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, later said in court that he and his firm are "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first."
In March, the singer's father's lawyer told CNN that "Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest." After Britney spoke to the court in June, Jamie's lawyer said in a statement, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much." Britney's father later petitioned the court to investigate the claims his daughter made in her June testimony.