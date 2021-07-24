Thomas Markle Claims He Plans to Petition Court to See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children

Meghan Markle hasn't talked to her father for some time, but that may change if Thomas Markle gets his way.
The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father told Fox News that he wants to be a part of his grandchildren's lives and will take his daughter to court over the matter. He claimed, "I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future."
He also expressed concern for grandson Archie Harrison and granddaughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, telling the conservative news organization that he believes Meghan and husband Prince Harry have shown "bad behavior" in their dealings with the royal family.
"Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game," he continued. "And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal."
Meghan previously told Oprah Winfrey that while she cares for her father, she can't understand why he's worked with the same tabloids that she mistrusts.
"I mean, I look at Archie, I think about this child and I go, 'I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child,'" she explained. "I can't imagine it. So, it's hard for me to reconcile that."
Meghan acknowledged the tenacity of the tabloid media, while also accepting that her father had the chance to turn down staged photo opps and interviews, just as her mother Doria Ragland has. She stated, "Everyone has accountability. Look, they've hunted my mom down and you've never heard her say a word. She's remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this."
The Duchess went on to note that she hasn't seen estranged sister Samantha Markle, who wrote a "tell-all" book about her sibling, in at least 10 years. She remarked, "I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me."
The royal's fraught relationship with her family is part of the reason why she was excited to welcome Lili this spring. "I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows," she reflected. "And I wished I'd had siblings. I would have loved to have siblings. That's why I'm so excited to be pregnant so that Archie has someone."
Indeed, Lili has been a welcome addition to Harry and Meghan's family. When the prince returned to England for the late Princess Diana's 60th birthday, he told fans, "We've been lucky so far... She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy."
Meghan and Harry's rep declined to comment on Thomas' remarks when contacted by E! News.