John Mulaney Files for Divorce From Anna Marie Tendler

John Mulaney & Wife Split After 6 Years of Marriage

John Mulaney wants out of his marriage.

The comedian filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler in New York on Friday, July 23, court records viewed by E! News show. Mulaney's filing comes just over two months since the artist publicly expressed her sorrow about the split.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said in a statement at the time. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed the former couple's separation, but declined to comment further citing the star's ongoing recovery from substance addiction.

This past February, 38-year-old Mulaney reportedly completed a 60-day stay in rehab after seeking treatment two months prior. He's since returned to the comedy world, and is enjoying a new romance with actress Olivia Munn. News of their relationship broke just three days after Mulaney and Tendler, 36, confirmed their split.