Missed Out on Beyoncé's Flex Park Drop? Check Out These Super Cute Dupes

If you didn't get that neon orange bucket hat or one of the fierce swimsuits styles included in the latest Ivy Park collection, we rounded up some look-alikes.

By Emily Spain Jul 24, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Although there are select styles and sizes still available on Adidas, ASOS and Nordstrom, Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas drop basically broke the internet after its launch on Thursday.

If you were one of those who experienced tech issues or couldn't click fast enough, we can relate. Thankfully, the internet is a big place and there are other ways you can score orange bucket hats, mesh cover-upsswimsuits, bags and pool slides.

Below, we rounded up Flex Park dupes for every budget that will allow you to channel your inner Sasha Fierce.

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Flex Park Swim Drop Before It Sells Out!

Ploon PVC Bucket Hat

If you're bummed you didn't get that orange bucket hat, you're not alone. This one is pretty close to the real thing.

$14
Amazon

Home Prefer Womens Bucket Sun Hat

Here's another way you can rock the orange bucket hat trend that is sure to take off once everyone gets their Ivy Park packages in the mail.

$13
Amazon

Croft Ribbed High Cut One Piece Swimsuit - Marmalade

This ribbed swimsuit is nearly identical to the Ivy Park Spaghetti Strap One-Piece.

$185
Frankies Bikinis

Sovoyontee Women's Sexy One Piece Swimsuit

Flex Park style on a budget? Count us in. This suit features a cut-out design similar to the Ivy Park x Adidas swimsuits.

$27
Amazon

Kahbin Men's and Women's Soft Platform Slippers

We also really wanted the Flex Park slides, but thankfully, these platform slides will help us fill the void!

$17
Amazon

Meyeeka Women's 3-Piece Swimsuit

Mesh cover-ups were also a big part of the latest Ivy Park drop. This 3-piece swimsuit includes a high-waist bottom, top and mesh rash guard to help you channel your inner Sasha Fierce on the beach.

$22
Amazon

Men Swim Trunks

Besides the internet-breaking styles, we loved how Flex Park made sustainability a priority! These ultra-light swim trunks were made from recycled plastic bottles, too.

$195
Vilebrequin

Men’s Swim Trunks Formentera

Channel your inner Jay-Z with these bright orange swim trunks.

$195
Calzedonia

Highline Cargo Sweatpant

Orange is the new black! These cargo pants are uber stylish and will make you look as fierce as Beyoncé.

$138
Alo Yoga

Marathon 3-Stripes Jacket

Although Ivy Park x Adidas is almost sold-out, you can cop this Adidas jacket that is similar to the one offered in the Flex Park collection. We love how it's made from recycled materials.

$70
Adidas

Caged See-Through Tote Bag - Neon Orange

The neon orange tote bag was another fan favorite from the Flex Park drop. Luckily, this bag is just as chic!

$66
$33
Charles & Keith

Ready for more shopping inspiration? Score must-have fall trends on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

