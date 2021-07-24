Missed Out on Beyoncé's Flex Park Drop? Check Out These Super Cute Dupes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although there are select styles and sizes still available on Adidas, ASOS and Nordstrom, Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park x Adidas drop basically broke the internet after its launch on Thursday.
If you were one of those who experienced tech issues or couldn't click fast enough, we can relate. Thankfully, the internet is a big place and there are other ways you can score orange bucket hats, mesh cover-ups, swimsuits, bags and pool slides.
Below, we rounded up Flex Park dupes for every budget that will allow you to channel your inner Sasha Fierce.
Ploon PVC Bucket Hat
If you're bummed you didn't get that orange bucket hat, you're not alone. This one is pretty close to the real thing.
Home Prefer Womens Bucket Sun Hat
Here's another way you can rock the orange bucket hat trend that is sure to take off once everyone gets their Ivy Park packages in the mail.
Croft Ribbed High Cut One Piece Swimsuit - Marmalade
This ribbed swimsuit is nearly identical to the Ivy Park Spaghetti Strap One-Piece.
Sovoyontee Women's Sexy One Piece Swimsuit
Flex Park style on a budget? Count us in. This suit features a cut-out design similar to the Ivy Park x Adidas swimsuits.
Kahbin Men's and Women's Soft Platform Slippers
We also really wanted the Flex Park slides, but thankfully, these platform slides will help us fill the void!
Meyeeka Women's 3-Piece Swimsuit
Mesh cover-ups were also a big part of the latest Ivy Park drop. This 3-piece swimsuit includes a high-waist bottom, top and mesh rash guard to help you channel your inner Sasha Fierce on the beach.
Men Swim Trunks
Besides the internet-breaking styles, we loved how Flex Park made sustainability a priority! These ultra-light swim trunks were made from recycled plastic bottles, too.
Men’s Swim Trunks Formentera
Channel your inner Jay-Z with these bright orange swim trunks.
Highline Cargo Sweatpant
Orange is the new black! These cargo pants are uber stylish and will make you look as fierce as Beyoncé.
Marathon 3-Stripes Jacket
Although Ivy Park x Adidas is almost sold-out, you can cop this Adidas jacket that is similar to the one offered in the Flex Park collection. We love how it's made from recycled materials.
Caged See-Through Tote Bag - Neon Orange
The neon orange tote bag was another fan favorite from the Flex Park drop. Luckily, this bag is just as chic!
