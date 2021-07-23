Emma Roberts Will “Forever” Be Lea Michele's Scream Queen During Reunion

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Even though Scream Queens is long over, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts will be Kappa Kappa Tau sisters for life.

The actresses from the two-season Fox comedy reunited in Lea's July 23 Instagram post, in which they posed in front of a beautiful sunset. Lea captioned the pic, "Reunited (now as mamas) and it feels so good I could cry. Forever my queen!"

It's been a big year for the former co-stars, who both became moms for the very first time. Lea gave birth to her son Ever with husband Zandy Reich on Aug. 20, 2020, and a few months later, Emma and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed son Rhodes on Dec. 27, 2020.

Emma and Lea each faced their own struggles throughout pregnancy. For the American Horror Story star, a source told E! News last month that she and Garrett "went through a rough patch" after he was arrested for a DUI in January 2020 and ordered to receive counseling. A month before the arrival of their son, another source told E! News that he was "in a solid and great place" after finding success with his treatment.