Anthropologie's Sale on Sale: Score an Extra 40% Off Apparel, Home & Beauty

From flowy dresses and office-approved blouses to furniture and beauty, there's something for everyone.

By Emily Spain Jul 24, 2021 11:00 AM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to save big at Anthropologie!

This weekend, the fashion retailer is offering an additional 40% off sale items. If your wardrobe is in need of some newness, we recommend taking advantage of Anthropologie's unbeatable prices on vacation-ready blouses, functional pants and sandals. Plus, there are so many great deals on furniture and more home essentials.

Since sale sections can be overwhelming, we went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite sale picks below!

Score 20% Off All Candles & Home Fragrances at Anthropologie

Ilana Puffy Slide Sandals

Available in tie-dye, black and coral, you can throw these sandals on with any outfit.

$80
$60
Anthropologie

Hutch Marbleized Overalls

These linen overalls are sure to become your new summer uniform! Dress them up with some wedges or make it casual with a denim jacket.

$160
$100
Anthropologie

Marni Chair

Redecorating your space? This modern accent chair is a sure way to make your living room or bedroom feel more luxe and cozy.

$1,299
$1,000
Anthropologie

Brendan Utility Pants

These cargo pants are a great basic to have on hand for those days when you don't want to think too hard about getting dressed.

$138
$80
Anthropologie

Tallulah Eyelet Mini Dress

We live for these kind of flowy eyelet dresses in the summer! This one also comes in mango.

$188
$100
Anthropologie

Vera for Anthropologie Sunshine Mega Outdoor Four-In-A-Row Game

Keep your guests entertained with this jumbo 42-piece Four-In-A-Row game

$128
$80
Anthropologie

Smocked Bow-Tie Tank

Is anyone else getting Bridgerton vibes? This adorable top is perfect for brunch with the girls.

$118
$70
Anthropologie

Tame The Frizz Hair Styling Set

Get one of these sets for you and your BFFs for a self-care night! You'll get one towel, one hair clip, one comb and one Eva NYC Gotta Bounce Curl Defining Cream.

$38
$25
Anthropologie

Waves Ruffled Linen Crop Top

Going on a tropical vacation? This top will look great with a tropical flower lei.

$196
$100
Anthropologie

Maeve Wide-Leg Overalls

Available in sizes XS-XL, this pair of overalls won't make you sacrifice style for comfort.

$140
$80
Anthropologie

Scalloped Crochet Cotton-Linen Duvet Cover

Also available in pink and slate, this boho duvet cover will make your bedroom a bright and cozy sanctuary.

$178-$238
$115-$155
Anthropologie

Need more fashion inspiration? Check out these gold medal-winning looks to cheer on Team USA.

