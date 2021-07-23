Kim Kardashian Wins Flashback Friday With Iconic Old Fitting Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian Ends Photo Shoot After Feeling Like "World Is Over"

A fitting choice for flashback Friday.

On Friday, July 23, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share several snaps of her best past looks. In the throwback pics, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was the epitome of 2010s fashion. We're talking chunky statement jewelry, an oversized white t-shirt, skinny black pants and more. You may even recognize a couple of these ensembles from KUWTK!

Alongside the photo series, the reality TV star-turned-businesswoman wrote, "Fitting Archive".

Unsurprisingly, we aren't the only ones obsessed with these archived photos. For starters, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn declared in the comments, "Invented style." Even Relatively Nat & Liv's Olivia Pierson commented, "You are so cuteeeeeee."

You can say that again! Of course, Kim's longtime collaborator and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic offered up a simple, "Omg."

This isn't the first time that Kim has made her fans nostalgic with her throwback posts.